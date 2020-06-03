2020/06/03

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – June 3, 2020
— interpreter suddenly stops signing for half-minute
Could an interpreter suddenly stop signing and then
fold arms for nearly a half-minute? It happened
when Canada prime minister Trudeau suddenly stopped
his speech for that long time. Deaf people watching
that speech may think the interpreter refused to
sign some words. This was not the case!
— no haircuts for a long time
People who regularly get haircuts do not like it
when they are forced to stay away from hair
salons and barber shops for a long time.
John Bellavia, a deaf barber in the Buffalo, NY
area, has been cutting hair for 50 years, but
his shop had to be closed up. Yesterday his
shop opened and many of his regular customers
were glad to see him again!
— the deaf and the curfew
Many people, including the deaf, would know
if their home town has a curfew late at night.
Unfortunately there was an incident when a
deaf man went out at night, unaware there was
a curfew. Police came over and detained him.
His interpreter came over and explained the
deafness issues to the police, and he was
released.
Deaf jobs – latest update
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
05/31/20 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:
http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/