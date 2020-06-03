2020/06/03

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – June 3, 2020

— interpreter suddenly stops signing for half-minute

Could an interpreter suddenly stop signing and then

fold arms for nearly a half-minute? It happened

when Canada prime minister Trudeau suddenly stopped

his speech for that long time. Deaf people watching

that speech may think the interpreter refused to

sign some words. This was not the case!

— no haircuts for a long time

People who regularly get haircuts do not like it

when they are forced to stay away from hair

salons and barber shops for a long time.

John Bellavia, a deaf barber in the Buffalo, NY

area, has been cutting hair for 50 years, but

his shop had to be closed up. Yesterday his

shop opened and many of his regular customers

were glad to see him again!

— the deaf and the curfew

Many people, including the deaf, would know

if their home town has a curfew late at night.

Unfortunately there was an incident when a

deaf man went out at night, unaware there was

a curfew. Police came over and detained him.

His interpreter came over and explained the

deafness issues to the police, and he was

released.

Deaf jobs – latest update

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

05/31/20 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/