2020/06/04

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – June 4, 2020

— suggestions for deaf during hurricane season

Summertime brings on hurricanes and destructive

weather. For the deaf, a local weather service

suggested getting a weather radio that has text

display and flashing alerts. Plus notepads and

pens to communicate with the hearing in case

no interpreters are around. And also get access

to VRS, emails, and text messages.

— an interpreter never got formal training

Tan Lee Bee is an interpreter. Her only family

connection to the deaf is a deaf younger sister.

They became close, and the interpreter learned

signs by observing her at her deaf school

classes and by her communications with her

classmates. At the age of 18 she became

a teacher of the deaf, despite no formal

college training. Later on she traveled

across USA, picking up sign language skills.

She is currently the interpreter at government

news conferences – in Malaysia!

— a machine, a joke or not a joke

We have read about sign language machines

(actually computers) and have said these

really do not work perfectly. And now this –

a lip reading machine. A joke? Microsoft

does not think so, and in fact has subcontracted

with a tech company to develop this such a

lip reading machine.

Deaf jobs – latest update

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

05/31/20 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/