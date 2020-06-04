2020/06/04

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – June 4, 2020
— suggestions for deaf during hurricane season
Summertime brings on hurricanes and destructive
weather. For the deaf, a local weather service
suggested getting a weather radio that has text
display and flashing alerts. Plus notepads and
pens to communicate with the hearing in case
no interpreters are around. And also get access
to VRS, emails, and text messages.
— an interpreter never got formal training
Tan Lee Bee is an interpreter. Her only family
connection to the deaf is a deaf younger sister.
They became close, and the interpreter learned
signs by observing her at her deaf school
classes and by her communications with her
classmates. At the age of 18 she became
a teacher of the deaf, despite no formal
college training. Later on she traveled
across USA, picking up sign language skills.
She is currently the interpreter at government
news conferences – in Malaysia!
— a machine, a joke or not a joke
We have read about sign language machines
(actually computers) and have said these
really do not work perfectly. And now this –
a lip reading machine. A joke? Microsoft
does not think so, and in fact has subcontracted
with a tech company to develop this such a
lip reading machine.
