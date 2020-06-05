2020/06/05

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – June 5, 2020

— sign language consultant with TV and movies

From time to time directors hire the deaf as

sign language consultants with TV, movies

and theater. Do consultants teach actors to

use sign language? Well, a sign language

consultant said she reads the script to

make sure deaf people understand it!

— deaf-friendly advice for shopkeepers

Many shops, stores and fast food places

are not deaf-friendly. Do these owners

get advice on getting their businesses

deaf-friendly? Do not know but there

was an advice written up in a newspaper

article to make businesses deaf-friendly.

Do these owners ask the deaf for advice?

Again, do not know!

— complaints about interpreting on TV

Deaf people are happy that TV news programs

are interpreted. Deaf people are also unhappy

that the signing is hard to read because of the

small box; that some interpreters wear face masks;

that interpreter are “cut” in half, only seeing

their face and hands. Also, interpreters placed

at end of stage instead of next to the speakers.

