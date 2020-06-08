2020/06/08

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – June 8, 2020

— deaf man leads the Black Lives Matter march

Devin Grandberry, who is deaf, led the Black

Lives Matter march in North Platte (Nebraska),

a small city of 24,000 people. He said:

It’s a message many of us want to get across and

show the unity that can happen across the world,

not just in our community

— barber communications

A deaf female hairdresser communicates with

her hearing customers by showing pictures

of various hairstyles and asking them to

point to the one they want. Great, but

what about deaf barbers? The deaf barber

would point to sides and the back of the

head – and watch the customer respond –

with head nods or head shakes. The same

goes for beard – how should it be

trimmed. It works because he has been

doing that for years and customers keep

on coming to him.

— Washington state makes an exception for the deaf

The government of Washington has ordered all

employees to wear face masks effective today.

It has made an exception for deaf employees

becauce of invisible facial expressions and

invisible lips. Not sure why clear see-through

masks were not made part of the state ruling?

Deaf jobs – latest update

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

06/07/20 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/