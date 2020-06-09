2020/06/09

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – June 9, 2020

— Mayor appoints a deaf person

Rachel Arfa, a deaf attorney, has been appointed

by Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot as commissioner of

the Office For People With Disabilities. She

currently serves as president of the Deaf and Hard

of Hearing Bar Association.

— a strange lawsuit involving the deaf

A crime took place in a warehouse. The night watchman

was deaf and did not see the crime take place.

A lawsuit was filed, and it was learned that the

night watchman did not testify as to what happened

because of his deafness. The Supreme Court ordered

the investigation to be re-opened. It could only

take place, not in USA, but in India!

— another description for interpreters

A broker (verb) arranges deals or agreements between

two people. Someone said:

terps are language brokers

A strange, but interesting way of explaining what

interpreters do.

