2020/06/09

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – June 9, 2020
— Mayor appoints a deaf person
Rachel Arfa, a deaf attorney, has been appointed
by Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot as commissioner of
the Office For People With Disabilities. She
currently serves as president of the Deaf and Hard
of Hearing Bar Association.
— a strange lawsuit involving the deaf
A crime took place in a warehouse. The night watchman
was deaf and did not see the crime take place.
A lawsuit was filed, and it was learned that the
night watchman did not testify as to what happened
because of his deafness. The Supreme Court ordered
the investigation to be re-opened. It could only
take place, not in USA, but in India!
— another description for interpreters
A broker (verb) arranges deals or agreements between
two people. Someone said:
terps are language brokers
A strange, but interesting way of explaining what
interpreters do.
