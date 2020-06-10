2020/06/10

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – June 10, 2020

— the hearing aid and the deaf

There was a report by one university research

team that 20 percent of people that have hearing

aids do not use this device. Does this include

deaf people that function as hearing? Or is

it mostly profoundly deaf people that do not

use hearing aids? Do not know.

— the deaf protester and the interpreter

Many deaf people have participated in the

national Black Lives Matter protests. For

them, there is a danger that many hearing

protesters (and even the police) are not

aware of. Interpreters accompany these

deaf protesters and the risk is that

in the mass crowding confusion, interpeters

get lost. This leaves the deaf protesters

at risk and jeopardy!

— Almost a Deaf Cigarette

Years ago, cigarettes were popular as smoking

was socially acceptable. Not any more, but

there is a tale associated with deaf chemist

Sterling White that just departed us. He

was a senior research chemist with the RJ Reynolds

Tobacco Company. He developed a new cigarette

prototype that tasted like a bubble gum. This

experiment failed because the “bubble gum”

cigarette would get spoiled fast sitting on the

store shelves!

