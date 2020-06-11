2020/06/11

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – June 11, 2020
— some speakers just don’t want interpreters next to them
In a newspaper “Letter to the Editor” section, a deaf
advocate said that some speakers just do not want
interpreters standing next to them. Nothing to do
with Covid-19 but wanting the glory and the attention
for themselves!
— reason for admitting hearing to a deaf school
The Houston’s Center for Hearing and Speech
operates a pre-school program for the deaf.
They are now accepting hearing pre-school
children. Reason? To teach classmates how
to mingle with each other in all settings.
— to untranslate me
To translate means to convert from first language
to second language. To untranslate means not having
one language translated to another language.
There is a deaf off-Broadway play titled “Please
Untranslate Me” which consists of an all deaf-cast.
Does it mean that hearing people say something
to the deaf that is not interpreted – or – deaf
say something to the hearing that is again, not
interpreted? Do not know. Must watch the play
to see what it is all about.
