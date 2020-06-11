2020/06/11

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – June 11, 2020

— some speakers just don’t want interpreters next to them

In a newspaper “Letter to the Editor” section, a deaf

advocate said that some speakers just do not want

interpreters standing next to them. Nothing to do

with Covid-19 but wanting the glory and the attention

for themselves!

— reason for admitting hearing to a deaf school

The Houston’s Center for Hearing and Speech

operates a pre-school program for the deaf.

They are now accepting hearing pre-school

children. Reason? To teach classmates how

to mingle with each other in all settings.

— to untranslate me

To translate means to convert from first language

to second language. To untranslate means not having

one language translated to another language.

There is a deaf off-Broadway play titled “Please

Untranslate Me” which consists of an all deaf-cast.

Does it mean that hearing people say something

to the deaf that is not interpreted – or – deaf

say something to the hearing that is again, not

interpreted? Do not know. Must watch the play

to see what it is all about.

