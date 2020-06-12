2020/06/12

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – June 12, 2020

— the mask is a risk for one reason

People who wear behind-the-ear hearing aids

are taking a risk while wearing the mask!

When they take off the mask, the strings may

snag the hearing aid and pull it out. By the

time the user is aware the hearing aid is

missing, it may be too late to locate it

on the grounds.

— doctors that often disagree

Doctors often disagree. This is the reason why

many patients (both deaf and hearing) seek

second, and even third opinions. One doctor

may suggest cochlear implant while another

doctor may suggest hearing aid. Which doctor

is correct? Only the deaf patient will know

what is the best answer after researching

both sides.

— A state agrees and then breaks the agreement

Two years ago the Illinois Department of Corrections

reached agreement regarding deaf prisoners that

needed a 2nd hearing test if the first test failed

them. Yet, this agreement was not honored, forcing a

federal judge to punish the correction group once

more again. Very disappointing for the state to

mistreat the deaf prisoners.

