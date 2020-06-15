2020/06/15

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – June 15, 2020
— deaf connection in The Big Bang Theory
The Big Bang Theory was a TV series that lasted
12 seasons. One of the leading characters was
aerospace engineer Howard Wolowitz. His “deaf”
connection was his knowledge of ASL. Did he show
his use of ASL in one of these plots? Do not know.
— not the same thing
Are face masks the same thing as surgical
masks? No, said people in the medical community.
— deaf organizations leave White House live streaming project
Fed up with indifference by the White House on the
interpreting needs of the deaf during press coverages,
the RID and a group of cooperating deaf organizations
have given up on this project. This may mean White House
would go alone with these unsolved interpreting issues.
