2020/06/15

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – June 15, 2020

— deaf connection in The Big Bang Theory

The Big Bang Theory was a TV series that lasted

12 seasons. One of the leading characters was

aerospace engineer Howard Wolowitz. His “deaf”

connection was his knowledge of ASL. Did he show

his use of ASL in one of these plots? Do not know.

— not the same thing

Are face masks the same thing as surgical

masks? No, said people in the medical community.

— deaf organizations leave White House live streaming project

Fed up with indifference by the White House on the

interpreting needs of the deaf during press coverages,

the RID and a group of cooperating deaf organizations

have given up on this project. This may mean White House

would go alone with these unsolved interpreting issues.

