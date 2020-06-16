2020/06/16

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – June 16, 2020

— The lucky Deaf West

The Deaf West Theatre operates on a $300,000

per year budget. The Pandemic forced cancellation

of their plays this year, forcing the management

to refund in full the tickets the patrons bought in

advance. Much to the management’s surprise

approximately 35 percent of these patrons donated

the refunds to the Deaf West treasury!

— simple advice from a job coach

A job coach that helps the deaf adjust to their

new jobs gave this advice for hearing employers –

just use simple English in their job training

manuals. Just avoid shop lingo in the manuals.

— CSL may have helped development of hearing language

A topic that fascinates linguists is the development

of human spoken (and written) language – way back

in these Cave Men days. It was suggested that CSL

may have helped speed up the development of the world’s

many, many languages. CSD? It is Cavemen Sign Language.

