2020/06/18

— teaching the deaf these complicated factory skills

A deaf person was hired to work in a factory, but

had to learn these complicated skills as a heavy

machinery mechanic. The instructor never worked

with the deaf in the past, and while he used

notes and white boards to explain to the deaf

what to do, he had something that many hearing

instructors lack – unlimited patience. In due

time, the deaf person learned fast and became

a master mechanic! Why not an interpreter?

Very difficult for an interpreter to work

in tight working spaces.

— ouch, says Fedex

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission

fined FedEx Ground Package System $3,300,000

for discriminating against deaf employees.

This is a big, big fine because normally

EEOC would fine wrong-doing companies

about $50,000 to $100,000. So for Fedex,

to be fined $3.3 million is a big ouch.

Hopefully Fedex has learned its lesson

and give deaf employees opportunities

for advancement in the company.

— from voice-less to voice

Tweets were just text-only. Not any more,

it will include voice, for the benefit

of the hearing. This change does not

impact on deaf users, just something

to be aware of.

