2020/06/18

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – June 18, 2020
— teaching the deaf these complicated factory skills
A deaf person was hired to work in a factory, but
had to learn these complicated skills as a heavy
machinery mechanic. The instructor never worked
with the deaf in the past, and while he used
notes and white boards to explain to the deaf
what to do, he had something that many hearing
instructors lack – unlimited patience. In due
time, the deaf person learned fast and became
a master mechanic! Why not an interpreter?
Very difficult for an interpreter to work
in tight working spaces.
— ouch, says Fedex
The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission
fined FedEx Ground Package System $3,300,000
for discriminating against deaf employees.
This is a big, big fine because normally
EEOC would fine wrong-doing companies
about $50,000 to $100,000. So for Fedex,
to be fined $3.3 million is a big ouch.
Hopefully Fedex has learned its lesson
and give deaf employees opportunities
for advancement in the company.
— from voice-less to voice
Tweets were just text-only. Not any more,
it will include voice, for the benefit
of the hearing. This change does not
impact on deaf users, just something
to be aware of.
