2020/06/19

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – June 19, 2020

— never on a Big Screen movie

There was a discussion among those that follow the

Marvel Cinematic Universe episodes and characters,

especially the deaf hero Echo aka May Lopez. It

was pointed out that the Echo character was

never shown on the Big Screen (meaning these

big movie theaters)! Do keep in mind that

Love Is Never Silent, starring Marlee Matlin,

was a Big Screen movie. But it was shown in

1985, which is 35 years ago.

— working so hard but so unpaid

It is assumed that interpreters that work the

press conferences that are shown on TV news

are paid for their work. It has come as quite

a big surprise that in one city, the

interpreters doing these press conferences are

unpaid! It is love of labor for them. Should

they be paid? Definitely, yes.

— good or bad judgement

A letter to the editor was titled –

Police don’t always have good judgment.

DeafDigest editor has always said that

despite many hours of training and

workshops and seminars on how to deal

with the deaf, some police officers

forget quickly what they were supposed

to learn. And if their workshop took

place 10-15 years ago, are they expected

to remember it all when they stop their

first deaf driver during traffic stops?

