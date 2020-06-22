2020/06/22

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – June 22, 2020

— a shocking thing about a social networking provider

Twitter created an audio announcements of its tweets

as a way to help the hearing, but without helping

the deaf. What was the most shocking thing about it?

That when the deaf complained that these audio tweets

were not helping them, Twitter admitted the company

has no team of engineers working on disability

issues! All that in the day of these ADA lawsuits

everywhere.

— a favorite Hollywood tale

Hollywood has many great tales, but the favorite

one, that comes up from time to time, was the

hiring of ASL-speaking deaf man. His job was

important – to act as the go-between with his

boss and the outside world – media, agents,

directors, producers, etc. The boss was

comedian Bill Murray, because of his personal

issues, did not want to be bothered by

outsiders, and felt a deaf man would be the

perfect choice. This arrangement only lasted

two weeks – because Murray was frustrated

in not being able to communicate in ASL

with the deaf person! Crazy world, Hollywood?

Yes.

— dangers of two people with the same name

During the sixties and seventies, there

were two deaf leaders both sharing the

same name – Gordon Allen. One was from

Texas and the other from Minnesota.

And the 1949 Gallaudet football team had

two quarterbacks with the same name –

Marvin Tuttle. One was from Iowa and the

other from North Carolina. And now

this – Mohammad Irfan, a deaf cricket

player from Pakistan passed away. There

were so much confusion among hearing fans

because there was a hearing cricket star

with the same name who was very much alive!

