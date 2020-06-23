2020/06/23

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – June 23, 2020

— NAD deals with racism issues

Melissa S. Draganac-Hawk, the NAD president,

said in her recent video that systemic racism must

be eliminated, while at the same time

affirming the association’s support for

National Black Deaf Advocates. This is an

important step for the Deaf Community.

— some hearing people struggle with simple gestures

A professor of ASL said that there may be common

gestures from the deaf that hearing people should

understand. They should, but there are always

some hearing people that just understand no

gestures at all! This is sad.

— bus drivers do not wear face masks

In one huge city, bus drivers do not wear

face masks. This is a public service for

deaf passengers that need to do lip reading.

This huge city is London. It is true, however,

that not every deaf person is an expert

lip reader.

Deaf jobs – latest update

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

06/21/20 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/