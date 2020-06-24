2020/06/24

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – June 24, 2020

— interpreter walks away from prime minister’s speech

Hard to believe? Believe it or not? There was a newspaper

story in Great Britain that during prime minister Boris

Johnson’s speech, the interpreter just stopped interpreting

near the end and walked off the stage! The video of the

“walk away” was posted on the newpaper site but was

taken down. Did the interpreter actually walk away?

Or was it a hoax story? Good question!

— ADA-chasing attorney may be suspended

There was a newspaper story in Florida that a hearing

attorney worked with a deaf client to file many, many

ADA lawsuits. The Florida Bar has asked the state

high court to suspend that attorney and to levy

him with heavy fines. He worked with a deaf client

on many ADA lawsuits, splitting the victory money

between both of them. A example was filing lawsuits

against gas stations for not providing captions on

gas pumps!

— no notes, no interpreters, no texts

A designer, with an engineering company, said that

the only way to communicate with his hearing boss

and hearing designers was to draw designs on

a drawing pad. This method completely replaced

these options (notes, interpreters, texts)!

Deaf jobs – latest update

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

06/21/20 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/