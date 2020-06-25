2020/06/25

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – June 25, 2020
— captions/subtitles; different nations, different rules
A worldwide distributor of films said that captioning
or subtitling their movies require obeying each
nation’s rules and regulations, all of which
differ from each other! And another issue is the
choice of language to caption or to subtitle!
A big hassle? Yes.
— change in Oscar nominations not helping the deaf
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said
it is establishing rules to encourage diversity
among nominees. What about deaf actors? These
new rules made no mention of these deaf actors
that deserve nomination. Very disappointing.
— the face mask and the deaf physician
Though exact count is difficult, it has been
estimated we have about 100-125 deaf physicians
in USA. Do they have problems dealing with
face masks? Yes. This was a big issue raised
by a deaf physician in a newspaper story.
