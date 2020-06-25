2020/06/25

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – June 25, 2020

— captions/subtitles; different nations, different rules

A worldwide distributor of films said that captioning

or subtitling their movies require obeying each

nation’s rules and regulations, all of which

differ from each other! And another issue is the

choice of language to caption or to subtitle!

A big hassle? Yes.

— change in Oscar nominations not helping the deaf

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said

it is establishing rules to encourage diversity

among nominees. What about deaf actors? These

new rules made no mention of these deaf actors

that deserve nomination. Very disappointing.

— the face mask and the deaf physician

Though exact count is difficult, it has been

estimated we have about 100-125 deaf physicians

in USA. Do they have problems dealing with

face masks? Yes. This was a big issue raised

by a deaf physician in a newspaper story.

