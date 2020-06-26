2020/06/26

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – June 26, 2020

— deaf in deaf roles or deaf in hearing roles

A deaf actress said in an interview that she

prefers to play hearing roles than to play

deaf roles, hoping it will be a trend.

This is a risk – more deaf roles for

deaf actors than hearing roles for

deaf actors!

Just announced is another Starbucks Deaf Cafe,

this time in Japan. It will be Starbucks’

5th Deaf Cafe. The first four are located

in Malaysia (two of them), China and

Washington, DC. More Deaf Cafes coming

up? There are none in New York, Rochester,

Los Angeles, Chicago, Austin and Fremont,

these high deaf-population areas.

— a past Deaf Hobby

A past Deaf Hobby was filling out newspaper

crossword puzzles. This hobby was popular among

some linotype operators who were deaf. They

would read (and type) all day at work, and

so filling out these crossword puzzles at

home was second nature to them. Not any

more these days.

Deaf jobs – latest update

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

06/21/20 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/