2020/06/29

— still always a hot issue, deaf actor or fake-deaf actor

DeafDigest editor had a long and interesting series of

discussions with a deaf person who has been long involved

with the entertainment field. Pros and cons, advantages

and disadvantages were discussed. The bottom line, he

said was this:

the real world of casting because acting is a cut-throat business

— first deaf president of a hearing college

DeafDigest mentioned over the weekend that Guilford College’s

president Jane K. Fernandes, who is deaf, will be stepping

down from her current position in 2021. She is not the first

deaf president of a hearing college. That honor goes to

Frederick Augustus Porter Barnard who founded, and served as

president of Columbia University. He served for 25 years.

The Barnard College, part of the Columbia University complex,

is named after him.

— White House announcement not good for the deaf

The White House announced the overhauling of the

Federal Government employment system; priority is to

hire the experienced, as opposed to giving opportunities

to young graduates with college degrees. This may be

scary. For years Schedule A Federal hiring rules was the

option for young deaf people seeking federal employment.

Many deaf people achieved good and long careers in federal

government. Will this continue or not? We shall see how

these new regulations will be written into the revised

government hiring procedures.

