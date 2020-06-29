2020/06/29

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – June 29, 2020
— still always a hot issue, deaf actor or fake-deaf actor
DeafDigest editor had a long and interesting series of
discussions with a deaf person who has been long involved
with the entertainment field. Pros and cons, advantages
and disadvantages were discussed. The bottom line, he
said was this:
the real world of casting because acting is a cut-throat business
He is correct.
— first deaf president of a hearing college
DeafDigest mentioned over the weekend that Guilford College’s
president Jane K. Fernandes, who is deaf, will be stepping
down from her current position in 2021. She is not the first
deaf president of a hearing college. That honor goes to
Frederick Augustus Porter Barnard who founded, and served as
president of Columbia University. He served for 25 years.
The Barnard College, part of the Columbia University complex,
is named after him.
— White House announcement not good for the deaf
The White House announced the overhauling of the
Federal Government employment system; priority is to
hire the experienced, as opposed to giving opportunities
to young graduates with college degrees. This may be
scary. For years Schedule A Federal hiring rules was the
option for young deaf people seeking federal employment.
Many deaf people achieved good and long careers in federal
government. Will this continue or not? We shall see how
these new regulations will be written into the revised
government hiring procedures.
