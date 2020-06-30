2020/06/30

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – June 30, 2020

— The Walkman and the deaf

The first Walkman was introduced in Japan in 1979

and quickly became popular. Many deaf people

couldn’t use the Walkman because of the need to

understand the voice. But in a way, it helped the

deaf! For years and years hearing people wrongly

thought all deaf people used earphones, which was

not true. The Walkman showed these hearing

people that they were wrong about it!

— a celebrity forced to subtitle her videos

Paige Turley is a star with “Love Island”

which is a popular British dating reality

TV show. She said she was “forced” to

subtitle her videos so that her deaf fans

could follow her. Forced means bad attitude!

Would she have subtitled if she did not

feel being “forced”? Probably not.

— Drive-in movies suddenly become popular

Years ago many people loved to watch movies

at the drive-in theaters. It was no longer

popular – but it is probably coming back

because of social distancing issues. Will these

drive-in movies be captioned? This issue was

not mentioned in these recent newspaper

stories. Are we seeing a new wave of ADA

lawsuits regarding no drive-in movie captions?

Deaf jobs – latest update

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

06/28/20 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/