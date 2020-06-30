2020/06/30

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – June 30, 2020
— The Walkman and the deaf
The first Walkman was introduced in Japan in 1979
and quickly became popular. Many deaf people
couldn’t use the Walkman because of the need to
understand the voice. But in a way, it helped the
deaf! For years and years hearing people wrongly
thought all deaf people used earphones, which was
not true. The Walkman showed these hearing
people that they were wrong about it!
— a celebrity forced to subtitle her videos
Paige Turley is a star with “Love Island”
which is a popular British dating reality
TV show. She said she was “forced” to
subtitle her videos so that her deaf fans
could follow her. Forced means bad attitude!
Would she have subtitled if she did not
feel being “forced”? Probably not.
— Drive-in movies suddenly become popular
Years ago many people loved to watch movies
at the drive-in theaters. It was no longer
popular – but it is probably coming back
because of social distancing issues. Will these
drive-in movies be captioned? This issue was
not mentioned in these recent newspaper
stories. Are we seeing a new wave of ADA
lawsuits regarding no drive-in movie captions?
