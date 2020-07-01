2020/07/01

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – July 1, 2020

— a surprising story about the latest sign language glove

A sign language glove is nothing new. There are always

announcements from time to time on labs creating their

own latest sign language glove. But what was shocking was

the announcement that UCLA scientists came up with

their own sign language glove. The shocker was that

only just four deaf individuals were tested with that

glove the scientists were working on. Normally if one

wishes to develop or invent something, then the field

testing must involve much more than just four humans

being tested on! The Los Angeles area has many, many

deaf residents, so why just four?

— sign language user bumping into a street pole

We often hear of jokes of sign language users

bumping into street poles, not careful with

walking and signing. It is not a joke in Dublin,

as there were complaints of 300 street poles

in the city without signs, confusing hearing

pedestrians, drivers as well as deaf users

of sign language. Michéal Kelliher, who is

deaf and uses sign language, said these

“empty” poles are not a joke to them.

— sign language confusing a fake-deaf actress

A fake-deaf actress, selected for a deaf role

in a movie, is fluent in three spoken languages.

Sign language is not one of these languages.

Anyway she was supposed to use sign language

in a movie scene and she struggled to keep

her knowledge of sign language apart from

her three fluent languages. It took several

takes before the scene was done right.

