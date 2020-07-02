2020/07/02

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – July 2, 2020

— dangers of a future sign language glove

DeafDigest brought up the UCLA sign language glove

only being tested by four deaf people. There

was a newspaper headline that said that over 1,000

spoken words may accidentally turn on a voice device

such as Alexa and Siri. Well, how many wrong sign language

gestures could accidentally turn on a sign language glove!

Scary?

— Oscar has 819 new voters

With the goal of diversity in mind, Oscar has invited

819 new voters. Approximately 45 percent are women,

and 36 percent are non-white. What percentage of

new members are deaf? Zero percentage, and it is

disappointing.

— Drive-in movie thoughts

A DeafDigest subscriber, who is an avid

movie-goer, gave his thoughts regarding

captioned or non-captioned drive-in

theaters. Issues were – would captioning

glasses work through the car windshield?

Could he eat his popcorn at the same time

handle the captioning box? Are these

captioning devices cleaned up (Covid-19)?

The wide-length drive-in screen may not

possible work with the glasses? He has

a suggestion – bring own iPhone and the

theater could provide a “Guest Wifi

Theater Channel” but would these

theater owners go for it? And if

open captions are forced on them,

these theaters could just go out of

business just to avoid the hassles of ADA

lawsuits!

