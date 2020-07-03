2020/07/03

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – July 3, 2020

— creating a sign language dictionary

It is never that easy to create a sign language

dictionary. The reason is local and regional

dialects. Even in USA, there are as many as

half dozen signs for the word – computer!

In one nation, a team of 100 sign language

people from 60 different cities and regional

areas met together to agree on best signs

for each important word or important phrase.

— boycotting Facebook

Facebook is being boycotted by a number of

huge corporations. Any deaf-related corporations

boycotting Facebook? There was a short newspaper

story of a small hearing aid company boycotting

Facebook. That company admitted that by joining

the boycott they would lose exposure – because

it is so small that most people have never

heard of it!

— Heavy Equipment operator

Hunter Flower, who is deaf, graduated at the top

of his class at the North Country Heavy Equipment School

in Michigan. The instructors used gestures to communicate

with him during these heavy equipment field drills.

Plus they installed a flashing signaler inside his cabin

so that he would just stop the machine if there were

issues. The newspaper story did not say if he found a

job at a construction site. Hope he did.

Deaf jobs – latest update

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

06/28/20 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/