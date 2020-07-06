2020/07/06

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – July 6, 2020

— if video movie has no sound

If a hearing person watches a video movie

and there is no sound, then what to do?

There were 9 suggestions; the last

suggestion was this – turn on the captions.

DeafDigest editor has this question – what

happens if captions do not work (or is terribly

garbled)?

— first accessible fast food place

Americans grab their food at fast food places

(and eat on the go). Sheetz, a popular gas station/

fast food chain in the eastern parts of USA came

up with touch screen menus in 1995. The ADA

was signed into law in 1990. Was ADA the reason

for Sheetz’s touch screens or was it set up

to make things easier for the hearing (while

at the same time, making things much, much

easier for the deaf).

— our Deaf Astronauts

Our Deaf Astronauts? A joke? No. A research paper

was written by two linguists and published

in a European Space Agency journal. It said

that linguistics could become an issue during

space travel. These writers suggested that

sign language could be used to overcome linguistic

issues. This is where, DeafDigest suggests, that

we train deaf individuals to become astronauts!

