2020/07/07

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – July 7, 2020

— four cats that help the deaf

DeafDigest mentioned a while ago that cats may help

the deaf. A DeafDigest subscriber has four cats, and

they all raise their heads when there is noise

coming from the outside. And they also raise their

heads when people walk up the stairs. So, dogs do

help the deaf, so do the cats.

— city council compares captioning options

In a medium-sized town, the city council has

decided to caption its meetings. Three

options were brought up.

#1 – captions from a public domain app? It cannot

be livestreamed and has errors, and speaker

identification is not shown.

#2 – captions from a provider at a very low cost?

It has errors, and voice speech sometimes shows

dirty words!

#3 – captions from another provider, cost much

higher than #2 option? 95 percent accuracy rate

with speaker identification; the longer the

meeting the higher the cost!

The city council, upon recommendation from a

local deaf agency, recommended #3

— preferred accomodation vs reasonable accomodation

A deaf employee preferred live interpreter; the employer

preferred video interpreting. The deaf employee filed

a lawsuit. The jury agreed with the employee with a

$775,000 award. The 11th Circuit Appeals court

disagreed and threw out the case, making Costco,

the defendant, the winner, saying employer can

provide reasonable accomodations. Next step –

the Supreme Court, which almost just rarely takes on

deaf cases?

