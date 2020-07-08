2020/07/08

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – July 8, 2020

— Walmart may offer something free that is not deaf-friendly

Walmart is seriously thinking of offering free drive-in

movies at their own parking lots. Open captions for

the deaf? This matter was not discussed in their

announcement. Walmart is sometimes good to the deaf;

Walmart is sometimes not good to the deaf. We shall

see if their free drive-ins are open captioned!

— deaf trying to open combination lock safes

There was a story that hearing people, with superior

sense of hearing, can open up combination lock safes,

after listening for these clicks. This story also said

this method will not work for the deaf. DeafDigest

has known of deaf locksmiths. Are they able to open

up these safes?

— percentage wars

We have many tech groups trying to develop sign

language gloves, possibly each thinking their

such glove is the only one of its kind in the

world! One would say their glove is 98 percent

accurate; another one would say their glove is

99 percent accurate, and so on. Percentages?

Is it possible that the one saying it is 98

percent accurate may say it is 99 percent accurate

on their next testing, and also those saying

99 percent may go down to 98 percent, too.

