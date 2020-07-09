2020/07/09

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – July 9, 2020
— see-through masks or face masks
Deaf people hate face masks. Deaf people love
see-through masks. It was disappointing to read
today that an official of a public health agency
in Canada said face masks offer better protection
than see-through masks! If this is true then we
need a better third option.
— small town newspapers dying
A story came up today that said small town newspapers
are dying. No one reads or are interested in
small town newspapers. The Deaf Community has
had about a half-dozen deaf newspapers. It was
popular and widely read. The most notable one
was Silent News. Not any more; there are no
deaf newspapers in existence nowadays, and this
means we miss out on these interesting deaf
stories.
— one of the most famous graduates of Harvard
Harvard, over the years, has had a number of
deaf graduates. Harvard, in a recent posting,
listed its most famous graduates. One of
them was Helen Keller. She graduated in 1904.
