2020/07/09

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – July 9, 2020

— see-through masks or face masks

Deaf people hate face masks. Deaf people love

see-through masks. It was disappointing to read

today that an official of a public health agency

in Canada said face masks offer better protection

than see-through masks! If this is true then we

need a better third option.

— small town newspapers dying

A story came up today that said small town newspapers

are dying. No one reads or are interested in

small town newspapers. The Deaf Community has

had about a half-dozen deaf newspapers. It was

popular and widely read. The most notable one

was Silent News. Not any more; there are no

deaf newspapers in existence nowadays, and this

means we miss out on these interesting deaf

stories.

— one of the most famous graduates of Harvard

Harvard, over the years, has had a number of

deaf graduates. Harvard, in a recent posting,

listed its most famous graduates. One of

them was Helen Keller. She graduated in 1904.

