2020/07/10

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – July 10, 2020

— ADA’s boss

Who is ADA’s boss? It is not a person but

a small federal agency – the National Council on

Disability (NOD). This agency is supposed to be

independent, meaning no other agency can boss it!

NOD said, in a statement:

Everything we do is about ADA. That’s who we are

— audios on NFL team websites, no captions

Many of us root for our NFL teams.

All NFL teams have their own web sites. The

video audios are not captioned.

ADA violation? Possibly, but do read on.

DeafDigest editor contacted one NFL

team about their non-captioned audios.

The NFL team responded, saying that:

#1 – the team discussed it with the NFL Digital staff

#2 – the team has no control over captions as the

NFL digital group handles it (for all 32 teams)

#3 – the digital group told the team it takes

24-72 hours for captions to appear on a video.

#4 – the NFL team told the digital people that

the 24-72 hour wait is not acceptable.

#5 – that NFL team looked at its own audios and

learned that all were not captioned at all.

#6 – the NFL team promised to follow this up with

the league. A suggestion was hiring a third party

vendor that provides captions. Would the NFL

headquarters permit it?

Just stay tuned.

— Sign Language announcement interrupting a hearing TV movie

People that watch many TV programs are used to

these “interruptions” – but there is a twist.

The program “There She Goes” was suddenly

interrupted by an announcement of an upcoming

sign language program. Not in USA but in

Great Britain. Very embarrassing for these

British TV producers!

