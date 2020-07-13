2020/07/13

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – July 13, 2020
— a deaf-owned bakery in the Los Angeles area
A & S Sweet has been written up in a newspaper
as a deaf-owned bakery in Panorama City, CA.
The owners are Aina Mulleda and Sunshine Enriquez.
They serve up these Filipino sweets. Deafness
and communication issues affecting them? They
said no.
— viewpoint of deafness by a deaf person
A deaf person made this comment:
Every deaf person looks on deafness differently
That person is correct. No two deaf persons
think the same way about their own deafness.
— interpreting a bad luck name
Macbeth is a Shakespearean play. This name is
considered to be bad luck – because of these
theatrical superstitions. When this play is
shown in Great Britain, the interpreters do not
have a sign for that name. What about this
play as shown in USA? Do not know!
Deaf jobs – latest update
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
07/12/20 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:
http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/