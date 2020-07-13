2020/07/13

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – July 13, 2020

— a deaf-owned bakery in the Los Angeles area

A & S Sweet has been written up in a newspaper

as a deaf-owned bakery in Panorama City, CA.

The owners are Aina Mulleda and Sunshine Enriquez.

They serve up these Filipino sweets. Deafness

and communication issues affecting them? They

said no.

— viewpoint of deafness by a deaf person

A deaf person made this comment:

Every deaf person looks on deafness differently

That person is correct. No two deaf persons

think the same way about their own deafness.

— interpreting a bad luck name

Macbeth is a Shakespearean play. This name is

considered to be bad luck – because of these

theatrical superstitions. When this play is

shown in Great Britain, the interpreters do not

have a sign for that name. What about this

play as shown in USA? Do not know!

