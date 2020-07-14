2020/07/14

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – July 14, 2020

— costly to change a deaf name

The Washington team in the NFL will be changing its name.

How much would it cost the team to change the name – logos,

colors, stationery, business cards, video images, legal

issues, etc? More than millions of dollars! In the late

seventies, the NAD was asked about a name change. The

NAD business manager warned that the costs would be over

$10,000 to complete name change. It was “pennies” at

that time but nowadays, costs would be much higher!

— Slack or Zoom

Slack? It is an app that is almost the same as

Zoom. A deaf social service agency is using

Slack, and said it is just as good as Zoom.

Helps the deaf stay in touch with each other

during this Pandemic.

— ADA is a law or ADA is a right

A disability advocate said:

ADA not just a law but a right

ADA has become a law because of bad

attitudes among many people that would not

give the deaf and the disabled these

opportunities (jobs, education, social

services, captions, etc).

