2020/07/15

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – July 15, 2020

— Dancer, Model and now Actor

Nyle DiMarco, who won top honors with Dancing with

the Stars with Next Top Model, is now moving to a big

challenge – starring in a comedy program, about life as

a Deaf Person. Will this lead to a third big honor –

an Oscar?

— an interesting career

A deaf woman, who passed away recently, was

written up in an obit as – having worked

on the management levels of a supermarket

chain (Hannaford Stores) and with some

restaurant chains. Many deaf people work

in supermarkets and restaurants but only

just a very few work on the management levels.

Keep in mind managers often deal with

customer complaints!

— aging and clunky equipment

A newspaper story said that the TTY was

aging and clunky. This is partly correct.

Model 15 machines were clunky. The

portable digital TDD machines are

aging but not clunky. These digital

devices were easy to carry around.

