2020/07/16

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – July 16, 2020

— freelance interpreter vs full time employed interpreter

Which is better for an interpreter? Go freelance or

work as full time interpreter for an employer?

This is a decision that interpreters need to make

for themselves. A freelance interpreter said he

decides on cost for his services, sets his own

interpreting hours and selects (or rejects)

clients, but the disadvantage is the need to

maintain accurate income records for tax

purposes.

— veterinarians that know ASL

There was a story of veterinarians that learn sign

language to communicate with deaf clients that own

dogs and/or cats. Not in USA, but in Great Britain.

We have a few deaf veterinarians in USA, but probably

too far and too few in between. A sick animal is

not interested in ASL but in getting quick veterinary

attention!

— deaf characters for hearing gamers

Hearing gamers are only interested in winning

their own games against their own competitors.

Do they care if the video characters are hearing

or deaf? Well, it was learned that GRIP Combat Racing

has a video game that involves disabled and deaf

characters. This is probably a first with these

video games!

