2020/07/17

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – July 17, 2020

— a deaf man on History Channel’s “The uneXplained”

Lidell Simpson, who is deaf, will appear on

History Channel on the The uneXplained program.

He will discus synesthesia, a brain and a nervous

system that messes up with the five senses

(touch, taste, sound, sight, and smell).

While he is deaf, the four other senses

rings up weird sounds in his head!

He does not use ASL, and functions as a

hearing person.

— list of ADA modifications

A newspaper story said a building has these

ADA modifications – disability signs, hallway handrails,

entrance ramps to buildings, accessible seating,

door handles, restrooms and parking spots. What

about stuff for the deaf (flashing signalers, digital

read outs, interpreters, captions, etc)? The

story did not mention things for the deaf!

Very strange.

— Gally is the name of a new zoo animal

The National Zoo, in Washington, DC has welcomed two

new animals – both American bison. The Smithsonian

has asked Gallaudet and Howard University to name

their own Bison. Gallaudet named its own bison as Gally!

Why Howard? For some reason both universities have

the same name – Bison as their mascots. Yes, Gallaudet

and Howard have played each other in some sports in

the past – and it was a matter of Bison vs Bison.

