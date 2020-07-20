2020/07/20

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – July 20, 2020

— art museum curator is deaf

Liza Sylvestre, who is deaf, is the curator of the

Krannert Art Museum on the campus of University of Illinois

at Urbana-Champaign. DeafDigest editor does not see

too many, if any, curators, especially in museums,

that are deaf but she is it. Most important of all

she works with heads of academic departments to

make them understand that the deaf can do anything

despite inability to hear.

— using app to communicate with a deaf patient

a deaf patient stopped by a medical clinic.

The medical assistant, who knew no sign

language, quickly went to a sign language

app to pick up signs to communicate with the

deaf patient. The medical assistant said

it was successful, but was it really a

success? It is much easier with expressive

sign language but very difficult with

receptive sign language!

– a joke or not a joke

A newspaper writer wrote this joke:

He could talk the ears off of a deaf man

Hearing people may laugh at this “joke” but

this is not a laughing matter for the deaf.

No deaf person likes to be trapped into

an unlipreadable talk by a hearing person

where there is no “escape” from it. This

has happened too many times with the DeafDigest

editor over the years, at places of work,

at employment interview sessions, in the

hall ways of buildings, at parties, etc.

