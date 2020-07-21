2020/07/21

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – July 21, 2020
— video producers must make a decision
Not really in USA, but in other nations, video producers
of films must make a decision – to caption the film or
to subtitle the film. This is what one European video
producer said in an interview. Which is best? Both
have their pros and cons.
— the power of the word of mouth
Derik Kendrick, not deaf, is a contractor in Texas.
He has never, just once came into contact with a deaf
person. One of his hearing employees asked Kendrick if he
was willing to hire a family member who is deaf. Kendrick
hired him and was so happy with his work. Word got
around and two deaf men, looking for jobs, were also
hired – and quickly there were ten deaf men working
for that company. He now has to deal with phone calls
asking to hire more deaf! The word of mouth is
quite powerful. Just wish many other employers out
there have this positive attitude that Kendrick has.
Kendrick then learned sign language to communicate
with his deaf employees.
— ADA celebration party
ADA is nearing its 30th anniversary as the world’
most set of disability laws. A party is being
hosted by ADA activists – theme is ADA30 Lead On
and it will feature entertainment shows by
disabled entertainers, including the deaf.
Just hope there are many deaf entertainers in
these shows instead of just a “few”!
