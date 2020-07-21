2020/07/21

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – July 21, 2020

— video producers must make a decision

Not really in USA, but in other nations, video producers

of films must make a decision – to caption the film or

to subtitle the film. This is what one European video

producer said in an interview. Which is best? Both

have their pros and cons.

— the power of the word of mouth

Derik Kendrick, not deaf, is a contractor in Texas.

He has never, just once came into contact with a deaf

person. One of his hearing employees asked Kendrick if he

was willing to hire a family member who is deaf. Kendrick

hired him and was so happy with his work. Word got

around and two deaf men, looking for jobs, were also

hired – and quickly there were ten deaf men working

for that company. He now has to deal with phone calls

asking to hire more deaf! The word of mouth is

quite powerful. Just wish many other employers out

there have this positive attitude that Kendrick has.

Kendrick then learned sign language to communicate

with his deaf employees.

— ADA celebration party

ADA is nearing its 30th anniversary as the world’

most set of disability laws. A party is being

hosted by ADA activists – theme is ADA30 Lead On

and it will feature entertainment shows by

disabled entertainers, including the deaf.

Just hope there are many deaf entertainers in

these shows instead of just a “few”!

