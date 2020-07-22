2020/07/22

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – July 22, 2020
— purpose of sign language classes
For some ASL students, they take sign language classes
to learn to become interpreters or to become teachers
of the deaf or to help the deaf (psychologists, social
workers, counselors, etc). But for some students, learning
ASL is a fun hobby for them. And when they lose interest
in the hobby, their ASL knowledge gets rusty. Of course,
for many others, it is a way to earn academic credits.
— Microsoft says so
Microsoft said, in an article today, that modern
devices are not better than human interpreters
but that captions could do the job, if not better
than interpreting.
— sign language bracelets and wristbands
Bracelets and wristbands reading our sign language?
Yes, according to engineers from Cornell University
and University of Wisconsin working together on
this project. Well, in 1946, the Dick Tracy comic
strip came up with wrist radios (voice only).
Nearly 75 years later, we may now have this
voice-less wristbands!
