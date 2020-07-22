2020/07/22

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – July 22, 2020

— purpose of sign language classes

For some ASL students, they take sign language classes

to learn to become interpreters or to become teachers

of the deaf or to help the deaf (psychologists, social

workers, counselors, etc). But for some students, learning

ASL is a fun hobby for them. And when they lose interest

in the hobby, their ASL knowledge gets rusty. Of course,

for many others, it is a way to earn academic credits.

— Microsoft says so

Microsoft said, in an article today, that modern

devices are not better than human interpreters

but that captions could do the job, if not better

than interpreting.

— sign language bracelets and wristbands

Bracelets and wristbands reading our sign language?

Yes, according to engineers from Cornell University

and University of Wisconsin working together on

this project. Well, in 1946, the Dick Tracy comic

strip came up with wrist radios (voice only).

Nearly 75 years later, we may now have this

voice-less wristbands!

Deaf jobs – latest update

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

07/19/20 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/