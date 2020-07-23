2020/07/23

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – July 23, 2020

— deaf astronomers, past and future

We’ve had some great astronomers that were deaf, but

that was years ago. Will we be getting deaf astronomers

in the future years? The National Science Foundation

hopes so, and has backed it up with grant money

to train future deaf astronomers.

— a shocking gesture by interpreter (or not shocking)

An interpreter, on TV, used a gesture that many people

thought was a dirty word. The speaker spoke the word

“lazy” and it led the interpreter to show that

gesture. The speaker was Daniel Andrews, the

Premier of Victoria (in Australia). Many signs

for many words are different in USA and in Australia!

— A comment by the Father of ADA

Retired congressman Tom Harkin, known as the Father

of the ADA, made this comment today:

employment still an issue on 30th anniversary of ADA

He is correct. How does he know much about the deaf?

His late brother was deaf.

Deaf jobs – latest update

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

07/19/20 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/