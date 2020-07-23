2020/07/23

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – July 23, 2020
— deaf astronomers, past and future
We’ve had some great astronomers that were deaf, but
that was years ago. Will we be getting deaf astronomers
in the future years? The National Science Foundation
hopes so, and has backed it up with grant money
to train future deaf astronomers.
— a shocking gesture by interpreter (or not shocking)
An interpreter, on TV, used a gesture that many people
thought was a dirty word. The speaker spoke the word
“lazy” and it led the interpreter to show that
gesture. The speaker was Daniel Andrews, the
Premier of Victoria (in Australia). Many signs
for many words are different in USA and in Australia!
— A comment by the Father of ADA
Retired congressman Tom Harkin, known as the Father
of the ADA, made this comment today:
employment still an issue on 30th anniversary of ADA
He is correct. How does he know much about the deaf?
His late brother was deaf.
