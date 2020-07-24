2020/07/24

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – July 24, 2020

— Deaf Chocolate-maker and the Pandemic

Ross Demars, who is deaf, is an assistant Chocolate Maker

at the Champlain Islands Candy Lab in Vermont. His boss

has been giving him chocolate-making lessons and tips

beginning from the day he was hired. The Pandemic shut

down the shop, and it has just re-opened. Very difficult

to communicate with face masks and with clear face masks.

Since then it has been a struggle but no one is giving up.

— a Deaf Karen

Karen is a new nickname for older women that create problems

over small issues and ask for police assistance. Daily newspapers

have run stories on these Hearing Karens. A Deaf Karen? A

deaf woman wanted to order pizza but without her facemask.

She was told by employees to put on her mask and she has

refused. It went on back and forth with her claiming that

ADA does not require her to wear masks. Fortunately, without

calling the police, she agreed to have the pizza delivered

to her vehicle. Hope this is the last Deaf Karen story

we will read about.

— a legislator cannot locate disappeared Deaf Bills

Rep. Mark Pearson, New Hampshire, introduced two Deaf

Bills, both of which was passed in the state House and

then sent to the Senate. No one in the Senate knows what

happened to these two Deaf Bills. Was it killed? Was it

bundled into a bigger, but unrelated bills? Or was it

“lost” somewhere? Legislator Pearson is not too happy

about it!

