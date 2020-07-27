2020/07/27

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – July 27, 2020

— choice of jobs, now and past

Years ago, a deaf person, graduating from a

school for the deaf, was told that he could

either become a baker or a printer or a shoemaker.

This is pretty much the same in Bulgaria during

the Communist years – factory job, become an

optician or dental technician. Times have

changed and qualified deaf people can aspire

for better jobs. They just have to fight for it.

— FCC confessing or non-confessing

FCC said they have made progress on accessibility

in smart devices for the deaf – but that there have

been gaps and failures. A confession of failure

or a non-confession of failure? Do not know.

— face masks hiding mouth or clear face masks

A group of small business owners were polled for

choice of face masks hiding the faces or see-through

face masks. A huge majority of these business people

have preferred clear face masks – for one big

reason – lip reading!

