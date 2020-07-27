2020/07/27

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – July 27, 2020
— choice of jobs, now and past
Years ago, a deaf person, graduating from a
school for the deaf, was told that he could
either become a baker or a printer or a shoemaker.
This is pretty much the same in Bulgaria during
the Communist years – factory job, become an
optician or dental technician. Times have
changed and qualified deaf people can aspire
for better jobs. They just have to fight for it.
— FCC confessing or non-confessing
FCC said they have made progress on accessibility
in smart devices for the deaf – but that there have
been gaps and failures. A confession of failure
or a non-confession of failure? Do not know.
— face masks hiding mouth or clear face masks
A group of small business owners were polled for
choice of face masks hiding the faces or see-through
face masks. A huge majority of these business people
have preferred clear face masks – for one big
reason – lip reading!
Deaf jobs – latest update
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
07/26/20 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:
http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/