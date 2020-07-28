2020/07/28

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – July 28, 2020

— a newspaper story raises a question

A newspaper ran this headline:

volunteers translating the event into American Sign

Language to provide a more accessible platform for

deaf protesters.

Volunteer hearing people, who are not professional

interpreters – or – professional interpreters that

volunteer their time? DeafDigest hopes it is

volunteer professional interpreters. Volunteers

who are not trained interpreters may make

interpreting errors! During the Gallaudet’s

first Deaf President Now protest, the interpreters

were professionals that volunteered their time.

— hidden-face mask rules, confusing and confusion

Are deaf people required to wear masks. Some states

and some cities say yes, while others say no.

Are hearing people, trying to communicate with the

deaf, required or not required?

A newspaper headline today said:

You do not have to legally lower your mask for lip-readers

Confusing and confusion? Yes.

— teaching the deaf, past and nowadays

A teacher of the deaf said things have changed

between past years and nowadays. In the past

there were enough mainstreamed students from

small towns. Nowadays, numbers of mainstreamed

students from these small downs have gone

down. It has forced the teacher to change directions

with her teaching career.

Deaf jobs – latest update

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

07/26/20 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/