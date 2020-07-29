2020/07/29

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – July 29, 2020

— a first for Gallaudet

In a first for Gallaudet, a past chair of

the Board of Trustees has returned, years

later, to his old position. Past chairs

have only served once and that was it.

This repeat chair is Glenn Anderson, who

chaired between 1994 and 2005. As with all

colleges and universities across USA, these

are challenging times for Gallaudet. DeafDigest

has confidence that Anderson will again do a

great job.

— Hollywood may not listen to a popular Oscar winner

Octavia Spencer, not deaf, has achieved a Grand

Slam – an Academy Award, a Golden Globe Award, and

three Screen Actors Guild Awards. She said today

that fake-deaf and fake-disabled actors should

NEVER play deaf roles and disabled roles. Will

Hollywood listen to her? DeafDigest has doubts

that Hollywood will listen, except for these

once-in-a-while token roles by the deaf and

the disabled.

— a deaf deer seen at a major city campus

Would a deer visit the campus of Gallaudet

University? There was a posting that it

happened, attracted by “free” food being

offered! Keep in mind years ago, part of the

Gallaudet campus was farm land. There was

a building that was called Hay Barn and the

football field was named Garlic Field. A

deer chasing Gallaudet ghosts?

Deaf jobs – latest update

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

07/26/20 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/