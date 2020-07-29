2020/07/29

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – July 29, 2020
— a first for Gallaudet
In a first for Gallaudet, a past chair of
the Board of Trustees has returned, years
later, to his old position. Past chairs
have only served once and that was it.
This repeat chair is Glenn Anderson, who
chaired between 1994 and 2005. As with all
colleges and universities across USA, these
are challenging times for Gallaudet. DeafDigest
has confidence that Anderson will again do a
great job.
— Hollywood may not listen to a popular Oscar winner
Octavia Spencer, not deaf, has achieved a Grand
Slam – an Academy Award, a Golden Globe Award, and
three Screen Actors Guild Awards. She said today
that fake-deaf and fake-disabled actors should
NEVER play deaf roles and disabled roles. Will
Hollywood listen to her? DeafDigest has doubts
that Hollywood will listen, except for these
once-in-a-while token roles by the deaf and
the disabled.
— a deaf deer seen at a major city campus
Would a deer visit the campus of Gallaudet
University? There was a posting that it
happened, attracted by “free” food being
offered! Keep in mind years ago, part of the
Gallaudet campus was farm land. There was
a building that was called Hay Barn and the
football field was named Garlic Field. A
deer chasing Gallaudet ghosts?
Deaf jobs – latest update
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
07/26/20 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:
http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/