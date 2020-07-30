2020/07/30

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – July 30, 2020
— forgiving Netflix or not forgiving Netflix
Several years back Netflix was slapped with a
lawsuit for not captioning all of its videos.
There was a headline today that said:
Netflix Celebrates ADA
Should we hate Netflix for refusing to caption
until the lawsuit forced them to do so. Or should
we forgive Netflix for supporting ADA?
— some last names of deaf people changed without permission
There is a bit of history behind some deaf people’s names being
changed without their permission! Immigration to USA was heavy
in the late 19th century and early 20th century. Deaf people,
without notes and pencils and without interpreters, were
asked by immigration agents for their last names. If the deaf
couldn’t communicate then these agents, deciding on the spot,
would write down last names that were different from their
own names.
— deaf character in a comic book; same character as hearing in a movie
Hawkeye has been profiled as a deaf character in the Marvel
comic book series but this same Hawkeye character has been
profiled as hearing character in movies and videos. Why?
Totally makes no sense at all.
