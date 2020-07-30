2020/07/30

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – July 30, 2020

— forgiving Netflix or not forgiving Netflix

Several years back Netflix was slapped with a

lawsuit for not captioning all of its videos.

There was a headline today that said:

Netflix Celebrates ADA

Should we hate Netflix for refusing to caption

until the lawsuit forced them to do so. Or should

we forgive Netflix for supporting ADA?

— some last names of deaf people changed without permission

There is a bit of history behind some deaf people’s names being

changed without their permission! Immigration to USA was heavy

in the late 19th century and early 20th century. Deaf people,

without notes and pencils and without interpreters, were

asked by immigration agents for their last names. If the deaf

couldn’t communicate then these agents, deciding on the spot,

would write down last names that were different from their

own names.

— deaf character in a comic book; same character as hearing in a movie

Hawkeye has been profiled as a deaf character in the Marvel

comic book series but this same Hawkeye character has been

profiled as hearing character in movies and videos. Why?

Totally makes no sense at all.

