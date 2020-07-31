2020/07/31

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – July 31, 2020

— hot selling burgers

Aris Burger stand is operated by two deaf men in

Bangi, a small town in Malaysia. The sign in front

of the stand tells the public that it is deaf-owned

and deaf-operated, and for patrons to write down

their orders in a note book. The burgers are so

popular that the note book gets full every few weeks,

and has to be replaced with a new note book!

— Silent Network returns to cable TV

Silent Network has affiliated with DATV of Dayton, OH

on the Spectrum cable network. Silent Network, which

started in 1979, has been showing programs through

broadcast, cable and satellite systems over the years.

It also shows accessible sign language programs through

Access Network.

— deaf actors’ nightmare

There have been occasions that deaf actors respond to a

casting call asking for deaf actor, only to show up

and find the interpreters not being around! It, indeed,

is a nightmare. Difficult to understand why these

producers would ask for a deaf actor without providing

an interpreter for him?

