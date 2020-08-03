2020/08/03

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – August 3, 2020

— finally a movie after 32 years

Nyle DiMarco is producing a “Deaf President Now”

movie. This historic event took place in 1988,

and there was a buzz among some interested deaf

people on making a movie out of it. This idea

got nowhere because of issues such as funding,

legal agreements, business structure, agreements

with writers and copyright ownerships, etc. This

being said, Nyle has succeeded in what other

deaf people in the entertainment field have

failed to do so!

— a deaf daredevil

Danny Murphy, who is deaf and is just 16 years old,

is a fearless daredevel. He has cleaned outside windows

of a tall building, jumping off a bridge with a

bungee, etc. Apparently Great Britain allows these

stunts to take place because it not that easy to

get away with it in USA.

— insurance for a deaf device

Could a deaf device by covered by insurance?

Yes, in the case of hearing aids by a pet

insurer. A dog ate the deaf owner’s hearing aid,

and insurer honored the coverage. Unusual?

Yes.

Deaf jobs – latest update

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

08/02/20 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/