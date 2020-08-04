2020/08/04

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – August 4, 2020

— fortunate to have relay services

In USA, the deaf people are fortunate to have

relay services. This cannot be said for other

nations overseas. In one nation, appointments

to COVID-19 testing centers require voice

telephone calls. That nation lacks a relay

service.

— tricks of a deaf farmer

In a newspaper interview, a deaf farmer explained

his bag of tricks – using eyes instead of ears

to look for problems and issues; feeling the

vibration in farm machinery; flashing signalers

and digital read outs, again in farm machinery;

using computer monitors to give updates on

his agricultural fields. And most important of

all, years of experience giving him the 6th

sense.

— deaf winner in Film Festival

Arnav Roy Choudhury, who is deaf, was voted as the

#1 animator at the Kosice International Monthly Film

Festival in Slovakia. His cartoon was judged to be

the best among his hearing competitors. The title of

his cartoon is The Open Window.

Deaf jobs – latest update

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

08/02/20 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/