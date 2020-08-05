2020/08/05

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – August 5, 2020

— confession of a script writer

A hearing person, who writes scripts for theatrical

plays and movies, made this confession. He said:

I never wrote about deaf characters because I thought

hearing people would not be interested about them.

I realized I was wrong!

— deaf farmer’s issues

Yesterday’s DeafDigest ran a piece on deaf farmer’s

bag of tricks. This tale has a twist – there is no

national organization, either formal or informal,

of deaf farmers that can get in touch with each

other for tips and assistance. The few deaf farmers,

that he knows of, specialize in different things with

farming – meaning a deaf dairy farmer has nothing

in common with a deaf hogs farmer or even of

a deaf crops farmer!

— a trick with voice telephone calls

A deaf owner, of a business, used an interpreter

to make voice calls for him. These calls were

hung up too often. He then used a family

member (not an interpreter) to make these

voice business calls – and the hang ups

stopped and he started getting new customers.

Is there a difference between phone calls

by an interpreter and phone calls by a

family member? Do not know. Why wouldn’t he

use the Deaf Relay service? Again, do not

know!

