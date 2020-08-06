2020/08/06

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – August 6, 2020

— deaf wife of a deaf farmer

A deaf wife of a deaf farmer said that she knows

of no other deaf women in agriculture that she

could communicate about farming issues.

— New York loses case against demoted department director

Richard Natofsky, who is deaf, but functions as a hearing

person, was demoted from his job as the human resources

director of the New York Department of Investigation.

The demotion took place in 2014 due to Natofsky’s request

that employees stop covering their mouths while speaking

to him. And that the chief of staff was annoyed by

Natofsky’s speech problems. The demotion slashed his salary

by almost half. The case was settled years later with

$870,000 awarded him.

— Netflix’s research contradiction

Netflix said:

More than 80 per cent of members use subtitles or closed

captions at least once a month

Netflix is saying that many, many hearing people watch

programs with subtitles and captions. If this is true

then why do many, many hearing people hate open

captions in movie theaters?

