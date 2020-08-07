2020/08/07

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – August 7, 2020
— not that so easy to teach themselves ASL
There have been stories people trying to
learn ASL as a hobby. It is always difficult
to learn ASL (both expressive and receptive)
and when people say it is so easy, they do not
know what they are talking about!
— not easy to find qualified superintendents
It is normal every year to see turnovers in
superintendents of deaf schools. And it is
never easy to find qualified replacements!
A school said, in a newspaper story that
ten people applied for the vacant position.
Eight of them did not meet the job qualifications.
Two of them did, but just did not meet the
ASL fluency requirement. What this means
is back to Square One or back to the
Drawing Board.
— Telehealth does not caption chats with deaf patients
We have Telehealth. The problem is that this
group does not caption the conversations with
the deaf patients. Discrimination? Very much so!
American Medical Association raised his issue,
but will it do anything about it?
