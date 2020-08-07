2020/08/07

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – August 7, 2020

— not that so easy to teach themselves ASL

There have been stories people trying to

learn ASL as a hobby. It is always difficult

to learn ASL (both expressive and receptive)

and when people say it is so easy, they do not

know what they are talking about!

— not easy to find qualified superintendents

It is normal every year to see turnovers in

superintendents of deaf schools. And it is

never easy to find qualified replacements!

A school said, in a newspaper story that

ten people applied for the vacant position.

Eight of them did not meet the job qualifications.

Two of them did, but just did not meet the

ASL fluency requirement. What this means

is back to Square One or back to the

Drawing Board.

— Telehealth does not caption chats with deaf patients

We have Telehealth. The problem is that this

group does not caption the conversations with

the deaf patients. Discrimination? Very much so!

American Medical Association raised his issue,

but will it do anything about it?

