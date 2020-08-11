2020/08/11

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – August 11, 2020

— upsetting incident at a store

DeafDigest editor purchased supplies at

a store yesterday with his credit card.

The store clerk knew of his deafness but

never told him of the increase in

minimum credit card purchases. Too late –

the credit card was already inserted in

the machine. The upset clerk, wearing a

mask, gestured something that the editor

couldn’t understand. Was it the fault of

face masks that prevented better communications?

— attitude or lawsuits

An advocate told DeafDigest editor years ago

that some bad-attitude business owners would rather

spend a lot of money, hiring expensive attorneys

to defend a lawsuit on refusal to pay a fee for

one-time interpreting service. That difficult

for many hearing people to develop good

attitudes? Unfortunately, yes.

— public service announcement: fact or scam

Harris County, in Texas, posted a facebook

announcement, urging residents to set up

their own 911 profiles to help first

responders to know of deafness or other

medical issues. Fact announcement or a

a scam announcement? No one knew, because

the county was not forthcoming about

its announcement. Fortunately it was a fact.

Just have to be very careful when dealing

with emails, texts, facebook postings, etc

asking for Deaf Information! DeafDigest

is not joking; and if in a doubt, just don’t

respond.

