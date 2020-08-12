2020/08/12

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – August 12, 2020

— using interpreter only when being sued

New York governor Andrew Cuomo is getting this

reputation for not using interpreters when he

is not being sued, but using interpreters when

he is being sued! Bad attitude? Very much so.

— a big reason for FCC repeated requests

FCC has repeated its request for all broadcasters

to always caption emergency information updates. There

are always few broadcasters that don’t – and this

is the reason why they look on FCC as a big

pest looking over their shoulders.

— difficult deaf customer choice

This is a difficult choice for deaf customers.

Should deaf people boycott stores that require

face masks even if these stores have always

been deaf-friendly?

or

Should deaf people patronize stores that

do not require face masks even if these

stores have always been deaf-unfriendly?

Deaf jobs – latest update

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

08/09/20 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/