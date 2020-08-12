2020/08/12

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – August 12, 2020
— using interpreter only when being sued
New York governor Andrew Cuomo is getting this
reputation for not using interpreters when he
is not being sued, but using interpreters when
he is being sued! Bad attitude? Very much so.
— a big reason for FCC repeated requests
FCC has repeated its request for all broadcasters
to always caption emergency information updates. There
are always few broadcasters that don’t – and this
is the reason why they look on FCC as a big
pest looking over their shoulders.
— difficult deaf customer choice
This is a difficult choice for deaf customers.
Should deaf people boycott stores that require
face masks even if these stores have always
been deaf-friendly?
or
Should deaf people patronize stores that
do not require face masks even if these
stores have always been deaf-unfriendly?
