2020/08/13

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – August 13, 2020

— Our state commissions for the deaf and hard of hearing

Almost all states have state commissions for the deaf and

hard of hearing. Almost all of them operate differently

from each other. New Hampshire is interesting. The chairperson

is an elected state legislator. If that chaiperson loses his

next election, then the state has to find another legislator.

Other states chose their directors differently from New

Hampshire.

— beware of face mask scams

It is going on in New Mexico, a facemask

scam. Being circulated is a fake facemask

excemption card issued by New Mexico Department

of Health and also by the U.S. Justice Department.

This card “allows” the deaf not to wear facemaks

at all. This is a scam.

— honoring a skateboarding legend

Tony Hawk, not deaf, is a skateboarding legend.

For years he used an in-the-air skateboarding

trick which was developed by retired skateboarder

Chris Weddle, who was deaf.

For years the trick was called “mute grab” but

Tony didn’t like that name and discussed it

with Weddle.

They agreed to rename the trick as “‘Weddle grab”

Deaf jobs – latest update

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

08/09/20 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/