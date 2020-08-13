2020/08/13

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – August 13, 2020
— Our state commissions for the deaf and hard of hearing
Almost all states have state commissions for the deaf and
hard of hearing. Almost all of them operate differently
from each other. New Hampshire is interesting. The chairperson
is an elected state legislator. If that chaiperson loses his
next election, then the state has to find another legislator.
Other states chose their directors differently from New
Hampshire.
— beware of face mask scams
It is going on in New Mexico, a facemask
scam. Being circulated is a fake facemask
excemption card issued by New Mexico Department
of Health and also by the U.S. Justice Department.
This card “allows” the deaf not to wear facemaks
at all. This is a scam.
— honoring a skateboarding legend
Tony Hawk, not deaf, is a skateboarding legend.
For years he used an in-the-air skateboarding
trick which was developed by retired skateboarder
Chris Weddle, who was deaf.
For years the trick was called “mute grab” but
Tony didn’t like that name and discussed it
with Weddle.
They agreed to rename the trick as “‘Weddle grab”
